Swissvale Police warn residents of phone 'fundraising' scam
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Swissvale Police Department is warning residents of yet another phone scam happening in our area.
According to police, they received a report of someone posing as a representative of the Swissvale Police Department and saying they were doing a fundraiser for the department. They then requested debit card information to make a donation.
The department said they do not do this and do not request funds to be sent via debit cards and/or gift cards.
Anyone that receives said call should hang up and call 911 to report the scam.
