Watch CBS News
Local News

Swissvale Police warn residents of phone 'fundraising' scam

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Swissvale Police Department is warning residents of yet another phone scam happening in our area. 

According to police, they received a report of someone posing as a representative of the Swissvale Police Department and saying they were doing a fundraiser for the department. They then requested debit card information to make a donation. 

The department said they do not do this and do not request funds to be sent via debit cards and/or gift cards. 

Anyone that receives said call should hang up and call 911 to report the scam. 

First published on September 21, 2022 / 5:19 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.