Swissvale Police Department K-9 Atlas dies unexpectedly at a kennel

The Swissvale Police Department is mourning the loss of a K-9 who died unexpectedly at a kennel on March 1st.

Sergeant David Zacchia was sitting on a flight, about to go on vacation, when he got the call that 8-year-old Atlas had passed away.

"It's tough, but it's even more tough when you are not there," Zacchia, who has been Atlas's handler since 2018, said.

He wished he could turn the plane around. A vet told him Atlas died from a sudden stomach issue common in large dogs.

"They're our lives, we're with them more than our families," Zacchia said. "They come home with us, they go to work with us, and then, you know, they protect us."

Atlas's life included tracking down criminals, drugs, and guns. He also helped strengthen ties in the community.

A small memorial service was held for Atlas.

Zacchia said the worst part of all this is not just that he is not in town for it, it is the thought of having to explain it to his 6-year-old son.

He hopes he can get another K-9, acknowledging how expensive it is to train the dogs and they often rely on the support of the community through fundraisers.