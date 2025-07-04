Man shot at Swissvale bus station

A man was shot at a bus station in Swissvale on Friday.

Pittsburgh Regional Transit said Port Authority police are investigating the shooting, which happened at a station along the East Busway.

Police were called to the Swissvale Station along the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. East Busway shortly after 12:30 p.m. on the Fourth of July, a spokesperson for Pittsburgh Regional Transit said.

When they got there, police learned the man had been shot in the torso and sought help from a nearby bus operator who was on layover. The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Port Authority Police Deputy Chief Shawn Hudzinski said officers recovered video from buses and processed the scene. Now they're trying to develop a suspect.

"We have no definitive description on anybody but we do have things we're following up on," Hudzinski said.

The shooting impacted the bus traffic in Swissvale. While police were at the scene, Pittsburgh Regional Transit put out an alert, saying buses in the area may experience delays and unplanned detours.

The investigation is ongoing.

"We're actively investigating and I'm sure we'll have it resolved," Hudzinski added.