Swindell Bridge to close next week in preparation for restoration project

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Swindell Bridge on the city's north side is closing next week.

Contractors will be installing the temporary work platforms beneath the bridge.

This is in preparation for the restoration of the bridge's steel beams and that project begins in June.

An emergency inspection took place on July 2 and it was found that material from the resurfacing deck repairs had accumulated in the expansion joint drainage trough which the additional weight caused the trough to tear open and spill onto I-279 north.

The bridge was shut down on July 1 after debris could be seen falling from the underside of the bridge but reopened in September.