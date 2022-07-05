Swindell Bridge to stay closed after emergency inspection

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Swindell Bridge will stay closed after an emergency inspection over the weekend.

The city said the inspection found material from the milling and resurfacing deck repairs accumulated in the expansion joint drainage trough, causing it to tear and spill debris onto the Parkway North on Friday.

State police said at least four cars sustained cracked windshields and other damage, but no one was injured.

The city said based on the inspection's findings and recommendations, the bridge will stay closed until the trough can be fixed and the deck milling and paving work is done.

The fire chief said the bureau added an extra fire engine to reduce the response time caused by the closure.

The city said it will coordinate with PennDOT for any possible traffic impacts to I-279 for the work.

The Department of Mobility and Infrastructure will meet with a bridge contractor this week, but the city said a schedule for repairs can't be released until it confirms labor and material availability.