Swindell Bridge reopens to traffic today

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Today, the City of Pittsburgh has announced that Swindell Bridge will be completely reopened this afternoon.

The bridge was shut down on July 1 after debris could be seen falling from the underside of the bridge.

RELATED STORIES:

An emergency inspection took place on July 2 and it was found that material from the resurfacing deck repairs had accumulated in the expansion joint drainage trough which the additional weight caused the trough to tear open and spill onto I-279 north.

While repairs were delayed due to supply chain issues, the work - maintenance, milling, and paving - is now completed.

Large repairs are still planned for this year and the full bridge rehabilitation project is still in the planning phase.