Repairs to Swindell Bridge on hold due to supply chain issues

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Repairs to the Swindell Bridge on the North Side are on hold due to supply chain issues.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports crews are having trouble getting the materials they need. 

The bridge is closed to drivers after debris from a paving project fell onto the Parkway North below. One side of the bridge is still open for walkers.

July 28, 2022

