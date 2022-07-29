Repairs to Swindell Bridge on hold due to supply chain issues
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Repairs to the Swindell Bridge on the North Side are on hold due to supply chain issues.
The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports crews are having trouble getting the materials they need.
The bridge is closed to drivers after debris from a paving project fell onto the Parkway North below. One side of the bridge is still open for walkers.
