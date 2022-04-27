SWAT situation in Etna ends peacefully
ETNA (KDKA) - Tense moments unfolded along a neighborhood street in Etna.
Police officers along with SWAT surrounded a home along Freeport Street just before 11 p.m. on Tuesday night.
They were called to the home because of a man in crisis who had a gun.
After hours of negotiation, they were able to get the man out without incident.
The man was taken to the hospital for evaluation, according to Etna Police.
