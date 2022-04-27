Watch CBS News

SWAT situation in Etna ends peacefully

/ CBS Pittsburgh

SWAT situation in Etna ends peacefully 00:25

ETNA (KDKA) - Tense moments unfolded along a neighborhood street in Etna.

Police officers along with SWAT surrounded a home along Freeport Street just before 11 p.m. on Tuesday night.

They were called to the home because of a man in crisis who had a gun.

After hours of negotiation, they were able to get the man out without incident.

The man was taken to the hospital for evaluation, according to Etna Police.

First published on April 27, 2022 / 6:34 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.