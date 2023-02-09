SWAT officers surround home in South Side Slopes overnight

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Overnight, SWAT officers swarmed a home in South Side Slopes.

Pittsburgh Police confirmed to KDKA that a woman, who stated she was assaulted inside the home during a domestic incident, wouldn't allow police inside.

SWAT was called to the home along McCord Street to verify she was not being held inside the home against her will.

She finally came out of the home a short time later.

No charges have been filed as of this morning.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details