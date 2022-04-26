SUV crashes into Chipotle on Baum Boulevard in Bloomfield
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Crews responded to a crash between a car and an SUV on Baum Boulevard in Pittsburgh's Bloomfield neighborhood.
The driver of the car had to swerve out of the way of the SUV, which slammed into the front of a Chipotle restaurant on Monday. The driver of the car veered into a pole.
Someone in the car was taken to a local hospital.
