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SUV driver killed in crash after tractor-trailer crosses median on I-279, police say

By Madeline Bartos

/ CBS Pittsburgh

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A person was killed after a tractor-trailer crossed the median and crashed into an SUV on Interstate 279 in Allegheny County on Tuesday, Pennsylvania State Police said. 

Troopers said the tractor-trailer driver lost control on southbound I-279 in Ohio Township, crossed the median and guide rail, then hit a Lincoln Navigator that was driving northbound. The driver of the SUV was confirmed dead at the scene by medical staff, police said. 

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A person was killed after a tractor-trailer crossed the median on Interstate 279 and crashed into an SUV on Tuesday, Pennsylvania State Police said.  (Photo: KDKA)

PennDOT said northbound I-279 is closed between the Bellevue/West View and Camp Horne Road interchanges. Drivers are told to use alternate routes. Officials didn't give a timeline for when the road will reopen. 

Also because of the crash, the I-579 HOV lanes will be closed in the outbound direction until the directional switch is made for the morning rush hour, PennDOT said. 

No other information was immediately released. 

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