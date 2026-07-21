SUV driver killed in crash after tractor-trailer crosses median on I-279, police say

A person was killed after a tractor-trailer crossed the median and crashed into an SUV on Interstate 279 in Allegheny County on Tuesday, Pennsylvania State Police said.

Troopers said the tractor-trailer driver lost control on southbound I-279 in Ohio Township, crossed the median and guide rail, then hit a Lincoln Navigator that was driving northbound. The driver of the SUV was confirmed dead at the scene by medical staff, police said.

A person was killed after a tractor-trailer crossed the median on Interstate 279 and crashed into an SUV on Tuesday, Pennsylvania State Police said. (Photo: KDKA)

PennDOT said northbound I-279 is closed between the Bellevue/West View and Camp Horne Road interchanges. Drivers are told to use alternate routes. Officials didn't give a timeline for when the road will reopen.

Also because of the crash, the I-579 HOV lanes will be closed in the outbound direction until the directional switch is made for the morning rush hour, PennDOT said.

No other information was immediately released.