Father killed in "horrific" Parkway North crash remembered for "kindness, humility"

The man killed after the driver of a tractor-trailer crossed the median and crashed into his SUV on the Parkway North is being remembered as "an exceptional engineer and respected leader," his employer said.

Joseph Sasso was killed in the two-vehicle crash on southbound Interstate 279 in Ohio Township around 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday. Pennsylvania State Police said the tractor-trailer driver lost control, crossed the median and guide rail, and crashed into Sasso's Lincoln Navigator headed northbound.

Joseph Sasso was killed in a crash on the Parkway North on July 21, 2026. (Photo Credit: CDR Maguire Engineering)

In a statement on Wednesday, CDR Maguire Engineering, Sasso's employer, called the crash "horrific."

"Everyone at CDR is heartbroken by the loss of our friend and colleague, Joe," the statement said. "For over a decade, Joe was not only an exceptional engineer and respected leader, but someone who made a lasting impact on the people around him through his kindness, humility, and willingness to mentor others."

The statement went on to say that Sasso's contributions to CDR Maguire Engineering and his community are "immeasurable."

"It's his character and the relationships he built that we will remember most," according to the statement.

Sasso leaves behind his wife, Jamie, and their children.

"Joe's legacy will continue to be felt throughout our organization, and he will be deeply missed," said CDR Maguire Engineering, which has its headquarters in Warrendale.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Their condition was not immediately known. State police said the investigation into the crash continues.