Jeffrey Thomas, suspended Somerset County district attorney, found guilty of assault, strangulation

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The suspended Somerset County district attorney was found guilty of assault and strangulation, but not sexual assault, by a jury on Thursday.

Jeffrey Thomas was found guilty of indecent assault, strangulation, simple assault, unlawful restraint, false imprisonment and felony criminal trespass, the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General announced in a release on Thursday. The charges were related to a September 2021 incident at a home in Windber.

Thomas will be sentenced on May 16, the release said.

"This crime was absolutely abhorrent, even more disturbing because it was perpetrated by a once-trusted public official elected to protect citizens from the types of despicable acts he inflicted on the victim," Pennsylvania Attorney General Michelle Henry said in the release. "We commend the jurors for their attention to hearing what was a living nightmare for the victim. We are hopeful this verdict offers her a measure of justice and that the upcoming sentence removes Mr. Thomas's threat to public safety."

Thomas was elected in 2019 but was suspended after charges in the sexual assault case were filed.

Thomas faces a separate criminal case regarding domestic abuse allegations in Cambria County. A trial date has not yet been set.