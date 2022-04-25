Somerset County DA facing new charges for allegedly assaulting his wife

SOMERSET, Pa. (KDKA) - The Somerset County district attorney is facing new charges.

Jeffrey Thomas is now accused of punching his wife in the head and face last year while driving from Cambria County to Somerset County, the Daily American reported.

Thomas was arraigned Monday on charges of simple assault and recklessly endangering another person and a summary offense of harassment, according to the Daily American.

He was arrested back in September for allegedly sexually and physically assaulting a woman at a home in Windber. He faces sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault, unlawful restraint and strangulation charges in that case.

Free on bond in the first case, Thomas was taken to the Cambria County Prison in lieu of a $25,000 bond, the Daily American reported.