Suspect arrested for intentionally setting fire to a home in Kittanning

KITTANNING BOROUGH (KDKA) - An 18-year-old man is in custody after he allegedly set fire to a home on Orr Avenue.

On July 30, fire and police were called to the scene of the fire and an investigation found that the fire had been set intentionally.

Police then learned it was Steven Albertson III of Kittanning who was responsible for lighting the fire.

He is now facing charges of arson, risking catastrophe, and criminal mischief.

Albertson is now being held in the Armstrong County Jail on a $20,000 bond.