Watch CBS News
Local News

Suspect arrested for intentionally setting fire to a home in Kittanning

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

KITTANNING BOROUGH (KDKA) - An 18-year-old man is in custody after he allegedly set fire to a home on Orr Avenue. 

On July 30, fire and police were called to the scene of the fire and an investigation found that the fire had been set intentionally. 

Police then learned it was Steven Albertson III of Kittanning who was responsible for lighting the fire. 

He is now facing charges of arson, risking catastrophe, and criminal mischief. 

Albertson is now being held in the Armstrong County Jail on a $20,000 bond. 

First published on August 5, 2022 / 4:53 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.