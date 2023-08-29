Watch CBS News
Survey shows 35% of Steelers fans wouldn't date a fan from a rival team

CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A new survey shows that one in three Steelers fans say it's important for their romantic partner to also love the Steelers and that being a fan of a rival team would be a dealbreaker.

The survey from The Grueling Truth found that Pittsburgh sports fans are among the most passionate in the NFL.

Only the fans of the Cardinals, Chargers, and Raiders were more likely to require their partner to cheer for their team.

45% of fans said they'd be excited to go to a game with their partner to see their favorite team play. 

First published on August 29, 2023 / 1:59 AM

