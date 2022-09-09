Watch CBS News
Survey: Majority of Pennsylvanians not comfortable sharing road with driverless cars

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A new survey shows a majority of Pennsylvanians are not comfortable sharing the road with driverless cars.

A bipartisan polling firm found more than half of respondents said they were either "somewhat uncomfortable" or "very uncomfortable" with the idea.

This comes just a few months after the state House passed a bill that would allow self-driving car companies to test vehicles on public roads without a human inside.

The state Senate will consider the bill this fall.

