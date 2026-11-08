Sunshine returns to Pittsburgh on Sunday, but the fall-like temperatures and wind remain in place

We had a warm start to the month, and we are still sitting about 11° above normal for our temperatures.

Today we will see more sunshine with highs near normal in the mid 50s with windy conditions continuing through Monday.

Conditions in Pittsburgh over the next 12 hours KDKA Weather Center

On Monday, a few stray rain showers are possible north of I-80, but it won't be a washout by any means.

This week looks dry through Wednesday, with highs making it back nearly 10 degrees above normal for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Precipitation chances over the next six days KDKA Weather Center

Our next chance of showers returns Thursday with highs only in the upper 40s.

On Friday, with lows near freezing, we are looking at a wintry mix and possibly the first flakes of the season for some higher elevations, but it's all dependent on timing and temperatures.

A wintry mix/snow showers could linger into early Saturday, with lows near freezing once again.

Buckle up!