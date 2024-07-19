Sunshine and comfortable temperatures continue throughout the weekend in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Today the lower humidity and highs in the low 80s and plenty of sunshine continue!

Humidity through next week

Overnight it'll be another cool comfortable evening all thanks to high pressure.

Get out and enjoy it and don't forget to put on the sunscreen.

The gorgeous weather will last through the weekend with highs in the mid to upper 80s! Saturday some rain is trying to make its way into the region south of I-70 and in the Laurel Highlands about 8-10 a.m. but that's it!

Rain chances over the next week

We are back above normal Sunday and Monday with highs near 90 and feeling in the low 90s. Tuesday is the next chance for rain and a few storms with humidity increasing along with it.

7-day forecast: July 19, 2024

