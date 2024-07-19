Watch CBS News
Weather

Sunshine and comfortable temperatures continue throughout the weekend in Pittsburgh

By Mary Ours

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (7/19)
KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (7/19) 02:12

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Today the lower humidity and highs in the low 80s and plenty of sunshine continue! 

humidity-copy.png
Humidity through next week KDKA Weather Center

Overnight it'll be another cool comfortable evening all thanks to high pressure. 

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

Get out and enjoy it and don't forget to put on the sunscreen.

The gorgeous weather will last through the weekend with highs in the mid to upper 80s! Saturday some rain is trying to make its way into the region south of I-70 and in the Laurel Highlands about 8-10 a.m. but that's it!

rain-chance.png
Rain chances over the next week KDKA Weather Center

We are back above normal Sunday and Monday with highs near 90 and feeling in the low 90s. Tuesday is the next chance for rain and a few storms with humidity increasing along with it. 

7-day.png
7-day forecast: July 19, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!

Mary Ours
Mary Ours

Mary Ours returns to KDKA after interning in 2011 while earning her Bachelor of Arts degree in broadcasting at Point Park University. After graduating in 2012 she also earned her Broadcast Meteorology Certification through Mississippi State University.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.