After nearly six decades, Sunset Golf will close up shop in South Park: "It's emotional."

After nearly six decades, Sunset Golf says goodby

The sun is setting on a mini golf spot and driving range that's been a part of the community in South Park for nearly six decades.

Sunset Golf will close in August. August 10 is the last day for mini golf. August 17 is the final day for the driving ranges.

The Scandrol family, which owns the property, has sold it – so it can be turned into a development for people 55 and older.

"It's emotional, I have to say," owner Dave Scandrol said. "I mean -- it's my life – I've been here all my life."

A lot has evolved here in the decades since it opened in 1959. Dave took it over around 1990 from his parents.

"We have a lot of gadgets that we've invented and made over the years," Dave Scandrol said.

There are grinches, alligators, bowling pins all over the mini-golf course. A decent amount of the animatronics let out water as well.

"The little children are thrilled with the water – they love getting soaked," Roy Scandrol said.

The driving ranges have also changed, along with how they are taken care of.

"We used to cut the whole field out there – which is about 30 acres – with a 32-inch-long mower," Roy Scandrol said.

People from near and far made it a point to come down in Sunset's final weeks. The Scandrols say people have come from the Midwest and the West Coast. They said McDonald's and Sony have even come to film promos.

This new chapter will be a drastic change from what's been on the grounds for generations.