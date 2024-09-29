Connection through song - the Lullaby Project provides confidence and connection for moms | KD Sunday Spotlight

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A worldwide musical project supporting mothers and their babies has made its way to Pittsburgh.

The Lullaby Project helps local women build confidence while connecting with their children.

Music helps kids develop in a plethora of positive ways and that's why Carnegie Hall's Weill Music Institute partnered with the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust and PNC to create the Lullaby Project.

"Just to be part of something where you see a parent's love for their child and be able to express that through song was a very special thing to witness," said Sean Baker, the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust's Lullaby Project Musical Director.

They paired 20 new and expecting mothers and caregivers with musicians to write and record their own lullabies for their babies.

"I think the initial part of it was a bit of nervousness," Baker said. "A lot of them weren't involved in any musical capacity in terms of song creation or anything like that, but as the time went along, we got more comfortable."

More than 7,000 families throughout the world have made lullabies since the project began in 2011. Now, it's touching hearts and impacting families here in the Steel City.

"I had one mother explain to me the confidence that it gave her in herself," said Terri Bell, the Vice President of Strategic Partnerships and Community Engagement with the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust. "The way that she described that process of writing this for her child just improved her confidence and belief in herself was something beyond what we could have imagined."

The end of the project culminated in a celebration concert in the Cultural District where families and the public got to enjoy professional performances of the lullabies.

"We are starting up another cohort with 10 more families and another celebration concert at the beginning of the year to celebrate that process so this is going to live on at the trust, hopefully forever," Bell said.

While they are currently preparing for the next session, interested moms can sign up for the waitlist using this link.