Sunday Business Page: Report finds workplace bullying has increased since the pandemic

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Workplace bullying is on the rise and younger workers, especially Gen Z, are the hardest hit.

A workplace expert tells me there has been a 13 percent increase in workplace bullying since the pandemic began and about one-third of employees said they have observed that bullying, which is an increase of 20 percent from before the pandemic.

Erica Salmon Byrne, the CEO of Ephisphere, said younger employees are the most likely victims and most likely to report the bullying.

The growth of social media is considered a major contributor.

"It is sometimes easier to be a jerk behind the keyboard than it is to be a jerk to somebody's face, and so we think that's a piece of it," she explained. "The other piece of it is the incoming population of workers, the Generation Z employees that are coming out of college now and joining the workforce, they are considerably more likely to report having observed bullying."

