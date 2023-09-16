Sugarcreek Township Volunteer Fire Department hosting benefit for Karns City QB Mason Martin
KARNS CITY, Pa. (KDKA) - Karns City's quarterback, Mason Martin remains hospitalized after collapsing on the field two weeks ago.
The last update from his family said they are still waiting for his swelling to go down and he's being treated for pneumonia and a pulmonary embolism after being put on a breathing tube.
On Sunday, there's a benefit planned at the Sugarcreek Township Volunteer Fire Department for Martin and his family.
Barbecue dinners are $15 and there will be a basket raffle with several donation opportunities.
It will take place from noon until 4 p.m.
