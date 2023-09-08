Mason Martin honored before Karns City's game Friday against Ridgway

Karns City community continues to share messages of hope as Mason Martin continues recovery

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Ridgway football team honored Mason Martin on Friday.

Ridgway's players and coaches wore purple shirts with Mason's No. 2 on them during pregame warmups before taking on Karns City.

It is Karns City's first game since Martin collapsed on the field during a play in the third quarter against Redbank Valley on Sept. 1. He was flown to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital with a brain bleed and a collapsed lung.

His family said he was involved in a hit or tackle and continued playing defense without issue. Minutes later, when he came back on the field for a kickoff return, the 17-year-old senior stumble and collapse.

On Monday, Martin's family posted an update on social media. It said Martin is demonstrating some purposeful movement in his arms.

If you would like to send your messages of support and hope to the Martin family, here is the address.

HFYF c/o Mason Martin

PO Box 643

Rimersburg, Pa. 16248