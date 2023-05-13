Students create frame for perfect shot to celebrate 250 years of Westmoreland County

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Westmoreland County is marking 250 years, and one of the best ways to mark an occasion like this is to take a picture or snap a selfie.

Some tech students are helping to frame the perfect shot to commemorate the county's celebration.

The sparks are flying at the Eastern Westmoreland Career and Technology Center.

"It's a pretty simple piece, but there's a lot of little details that'll go into it," student Paige Luttner said.

"We just felt that this was going to be a good project to hopefully attract people to our county parks," welding technology instructor Keith Tuk said.

Tuk is overseeing the assembly of the student-created selfie accessories. When they're all finished, they'll be installed in five parks throughout the county as a way to give people a picture-perfect place to say cheers to 250 years of Westmoreland County.

"Also give the students some sort of accomplishment," Tuk said.

Although it seems straightforward, a lot of planning went into the 7-foot piece of metal, and the final product is something Tuk says his students take great pride in.

"This really makes them proud that they're doing something," he said. "And they're actually going to be able to go and see that someplace."