Greater Latrobe School District students accused of sharing intimate image of minor

Troopers at the Pennsylvania State Police barracks in Greensburg arrested six teenagers accused of sharing an intimate image of a minor on their cell phones. It's unclear how many charges each teen faces or what the charges are.

State police said ChildLine contacted them about an incident that took place on Kimberly Drive in Unity Township, Westmoreland County. According to investigators, six 14-year-olds disseminated an intimate image of a minor on their phones in August. They arrested and charged all of them, including the victim, a teenage girl from Latrobe.

Three others are also teenage girls from Latrobe and two are teenage boys: one from Latrobe and another from Indiana. Multiple of them are students at the high school, though an exact number is unclear.

KDKA reached out to the Greater Latrobe School District for comment. Superintendent Kim Rieffannacht released a statement that said, in part, "Upon learning of the matter, district administrators took immediate and appropriate action in accordance with established policies and fully cooperated with law enforcement throughout their investigation."

KDKA contacted state police for more details on the case, but did not hear back on Friday.

Danielle Carroll, a parent with two daughters ages 16 and 13 in the district, said she's hearing more and more about teenagers using their cell phones inappropriately.

"It's a shame, nowadays, that this is happening more frequently," Carroll said.

"It's sad at this point that we have to have these conversations with our kids," Carroll added.

Carroll hopes teens are listening and realize that, under Pennsylvania law, they can face serious charges for sharing explicit images of minors.

"It's something that you as a parent want to make sure that it doesn't happen to your child and anyone that your child is around," she said.