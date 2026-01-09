Pittsburgh-area student hit in head with wooden stool by classmate, mom says

A Uniontown mother is demanding answers after she says her son was hit in the head with a wooden stool by his classmate.

Elizabeth Osburn and her 14-year-old son told KDKA-TV the incident happened on Jan. 7 at Ben Franklin School in Uniontown.

"It could have been a traumatic brain injury. I'm just I'm thankful he's still here," Elizabeth Osburn said.

Video of the incident appears to show the students in a classroom, with one standing and holding a chair behind his back while Elizabeth's son stands next to him.

Osburn's son said that before the incident, he had accidentally splattered some paint from a marker onto the other student's shirt. He told KDKA-TV he began to sense something was wrong right before he got hit in the head.

"I asked him why he was holding the chair above his head," Osburn's son said.

Osburn said it took the school a while before they called to inform her that her son had a knot on his head from an incident. She said she had no idea how bad it was until she saw the video posted online.

"They didn't actually say he bashed him with it. They didn't tell me it was that bad," Osburn said.

Her family took her son to the hospital, where he got a CT scan. She said the results showed no concussion but a bruise on his skull.

"I'm emotionally upset that he did it because I knew him as a friend, and now I don't. I really don't want to go back to the school because of what happened," Osburn's son said.

Osburn said her son hasn't returned to school yet, but was informed that once he does, he will receive a one-day in-school suspension for the incident.

KDKA reached out to the Uniontown Area School District to learn more, including whether the other student will face any consequences. The superintendent, Daniel Bosnic, said in a statement:

"The Uniontown Area School District is aware of an incident that occurred on January 7th, 2026 between 2 students. This incident is being investigated by the Uniontown Area School District Police Department at this time. The Uniontown Area School District will not comment on any disciplinary actions at this time due to the ongoing police investigation."

As of Friday night, no charges have been filed.