Student charged with bringing knife to Mars Area High School
MARS, Pa. (KDKA) - A Mars Area School District student accused of bringing a knife to school is facing a misdemeanor charge.
According to the Butler Eagle, school leaders called police after a report that an 18-year-old bragged about having a knife.
Police said they found a knife with a five-inch blade in his front sweatshirt pocket. He told police he brought it to school to show a friend.
The district said the school immediately contacted authorities and there was never a threat to the safety of any students or staff members.
The school day continued as normal, the district said.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.