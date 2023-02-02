Student charged with bringing knife to Mars Area High School

MARS, Pa. (KDKA) - A Mars Area School District student accused of bringing a knife to school is facing a misdemeanor charge.

According to the Butler Eagle, school leaders called police after a report that an 18-year-old bragged about having a knife.

Police said they found a knife with a five-inch blade in his front sweatshirt pocket. He told police he brought it to school to show a friend.

The district said the school immediately contacted authorities and there was never a threat to the safety of any students or staff members.

The school day continued as normal, the district said.