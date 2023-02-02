Watch CBS News
Local News

Student charged with bringing knife to Mars Area High School

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Student charged with bringing knife to Mars Area High School
Student charged with bringing knife to Mars Area High School 00:24

MARS, Pa. (KDKA) - A Mars Area School District student accused of bringing a knife to school is facing a misdemeanor charge. 

According to the Butler Eagle, school leaders called police after a report that an 18-year-old bragged about having a knife. 

Police said they found a knife with a five-inch blade in his front sweatshirt pocket. He told police he brought it to school to show a friend. 

The district said the school immediately contacted authorities and there was never a threat to the safety of any students or staff members. 

The school day continued as normal, the district said. 

First published on February 2, 2023 / 1:50 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.