Strawberry supermoon to light up the night sky

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's a night to bust out your telescope.

The Strawberry moon will start appearing in the night sky tonight and reach full brightness on Tuesday.

The name isn't necessarily because the full moon will appear red in color, but the fact that it takes place during strawberry harvest season.

Astronomers call the phenomenon a supermoon because the event occurs when the moon orbits closest to the earth.

First published on June 12, 2022 / 6:27 PM

