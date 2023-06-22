Stowe Twp. mother facing charges after drugs found inside home and in 3-year-old child's system

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A mother from Stowe Township is facing a list of aggravated assault charges and is accused of abusing her children.

Right now, Jessica Ruffner is in a drug rehab facility.

Police say when she went to the facility, she appeared under the influence of narcotics and tested positive for several drugs.

Her three-year-old twin children were tested and one tested positive for fentanyl.

Police say both children had bruises all over their bodies.

There was no food in the home's refrigerator or freezer and police say they found drugs and broken glass around the home.