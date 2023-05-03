Stowe Township Police Department searching for missing and endangered 12-year-old Olivia Harsh
STOWE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - Stowe Township police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 12-year-old girl, Olivia Harsh.
They said she was last seen in the McKees Rocks area.
She is described as 5'2" with brown eyes and brown hair and was wearing black jeans and a white shirt.
Anyone with information should call Stowe Township police at 412-722-6469.
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.