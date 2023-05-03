Stowe Township Police Department searching for missing and endangered 12-year-old Olivia Harsh

STOWE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - Stowe Township police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 12-year-old girl, Olivia Harsh.

Picture of Olivia Harsh provided by police. Stowe Township Police

They said she was last seen in the McKees Rocks area.

She is described as 5'2" with brown eyes and brown hair and was wearing black jeans and a white shirt.

Anyone with information should call Stowe Township police at 412-722-6469.

