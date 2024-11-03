Watch CBS News
Man killed in early morning shooting in Stowe Township

By Patrick Damp

STOWE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - An investigation is underway after a man was found shot and killed early on Sunday morning. 

According to the Allegheny County Police, they were called to the scene of a reported shooting in Stowe Township around 4:30 a.m.

The reported shooting happened inside a home on McKinnie Avenue. 

Police and medics found a man who had been shot and he was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Allegheny County Police's Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting.

They're asking anyone with information to call their tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS and said that anyone who calls can remain anonymous. 

