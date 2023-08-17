Police seek information after finding stolen Mercedes in Butler County
CHICORA, Pa. (KDKA) – State police are looking for information after they said a Mercedes was stolen from a dealership in Butler County.
On Thursday, Aug. 17, at approximately 1:15 a.m., a suspect stole a 2015 Mercedes S-Class from Lorenz Motors in Chicora, said state police.
The vehicle was later found on Oneida Valley Road, troopers said.
Police shared pictures of the vehicle on Twitter, asking the public for help.
If anyone has any information, call PSP Butler and refer to incident number PA23-1071989 Trooper Marshall.
