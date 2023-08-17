Watch CBS News
Crime

Police seek information after finding stolen Mercedes in Butler County

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

CHICORA, Pa. (KDKA) – State police are looking for information after they said a Mercedes was stolen from a dealership in Butler County. 

On Thursday, Aug. 17, at approximately 1:15 a.m., a suspect stole a 2015 Mercedes S-Class from Lorenz Motors in Chicora, said state police.

The vehicle was later found on Oneida Valley Road, troopers said. 

Police shared pictures of the vehicle on Twitter, asking the public for help.  

If anyone has any information, call PSP Butler and refer to incident number PA23-1071989 Trooper Marshall.

First published on August 17, 2023 / 4:57 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.