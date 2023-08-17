Police seek information after finding stolen Mercedes in Butler County

CHICORA, Pa. (KDKA) – State police are looking for information after they said a Mercedes was stolen from a dealership in Butler County.

On Thursday, Aug. 17, at approximately 1:15 a.m., a suspect stole a 2015 Mercedes S-Class from Lorenz Motors in Chicora, said state police.

The vehicle was later found on Oneida Valley Road, troopers said.

Police shared pictures of the vehicle on Twitter, asking the public for help.

This 2015 Mercedes S-Class was stolen from LORENZ MOTORS located at 1116 Oneida Valley Rd on 08/17/23 at approximately 0115 AM. The suspect drove away with this vehicle. Any person with information shall call PSP Butler and refer to incident number PA23-1071989 Trooper MARSHALL. pic.twitter.com/MHz4tgGvTL — Trooper Cazy (@PSPTroopDPIO) August 17, 2023

If anyone has any information, call PSP Butler and refer to incident number PA23-1071989 Trooper Marshall.