Police: Students found with stolen gun in Lawrence County

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (KDKA) - Two students were taken into custody after a stolen gun was allegedly found inside a backpack at a school in Lawrence County.

New Castle police said they were investigating a reported firearm theft Thursday morning when they learned the suspects may be students at the Lawrence County Career and Technical Center.

A school resource officer was notified of the investigation and found the suspects along with the gun inside a backpack, police said.

Two people are in custody. Police didn't identify them, but said more information would be released later.