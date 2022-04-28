Watch CBS News

Police: Students found with stolen gun in Lawrence County

By Madeline Bartos

/ CBS Pittsburgh

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (KDKA) - Two students were taken into custody after a stolen gun was allegedly found inside a backpack at a school in Lawrence County.

New Castle police said they were investigating a reported firearm theft Thursday morning when they learned the suspects may be students at the Lawrence County Career and Technical Center. 

A school resource officer was notified of the investigation and found the suspects along with the gun inside a backpack, police said. 

Two people are in custody. Police didn't identify them, but said more information would be released later. 

First published on April 28, 2022 / 2:43 PM

