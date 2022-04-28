Police: Students found with stolen gun in Lawrence County
NEW CASTLE, Pa. (KDKA) - Two students were taken into custody after a stolen gun was allegedly found inside a backpack at a school in Lawrence County.
New Castle police said they were investigating a reported firearm theft Thursday morning when they learned the suspects may be students at the Lawrence County Career and Technical Center.
A school resource officer was notified of the investigation and found the suspects along with the gun inside a backpack, police said.
Two people are in custody. Police didn't identify them, but said more information would be released later.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.