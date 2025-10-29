Fall trout stocking in Pennsylvania complete after delays due to weather

Lakes, streams and creeks like the Loyalhanna Creek in Westmoreland County are typically stocked with various kinds of trout twice a year.

There's a large stocking that takes place in the spring, and there's a smaller one that takes place in the fall. However, the fall stocking was delayed this year. The reason for that delay is not hard to figure out. It's all about the weather and its impact on water levels and temperature

Brian Niewinski, the director of the Pennsylvania Boat Commission's Bureau of Hatcheries, says that this summer was hot and dry, and it affected waterways.

"We always tell our stocking drivers to never stock fish into waters that aren't appropriate for those fish to survive," Niewinski said. "The last thing we want to do is put fish in the waterway and have them not survive."

The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission is an independent state agency, meaning it's not reliant on tax dollars, but rather on people buying fishing licenses and boat registrations to support its mission of conservation and recreation on the state's waterways.

The state Fish and Boat Commission single-handedly keeps most of the state lakes and creeks stocked with fish, and the good news is that despite the slight delay this fall, water temperatures have normalized, and waterways have been stocked.

And things are on track for the spring stocking and the start of trout season on Saturday, April 4, 2026.

"We really are blessed in Pennsylvania in that we have the best of both worlds," said Niewinski. "We have a lot of stocked trout for people that want to go out and get that experience, as well as the wild trout that are out there."

Now, if you are an angler and you want to know when your favorite waterway is going to be stocked, check out an interactive map for the most up-to-date information.