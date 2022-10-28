Sto-Rox School District confiscates two weapons at Junior/Senior High School security checkpoint

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - According to Sto-Rox superintendent Megan Marie Van Fossan, two weapons were found at Sto-Rox Junior/Senior High School Friday morning.

In a letter sent out to parents, Fossan says a teacher found one weapon in a student's backpack at a security checkpoint. The teacher followed security protocol and called administration. The police responded , the weapon was confiscated and the student was sent home.

Shortly after, a teacher found a weapon in another child's belongings at a security checkpoint. The same measures were followed, per the district and the student was sent home.

"In both cases, our safety and security procedures kept students and staff safe today. The district will remain vigilant; training will continue to ensure everyone is as safe at school. We would also like to remind parents and guardians that students cannot have weapons in school," Superintendent Van Fossen said.