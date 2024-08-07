Stir-Fried Spicy Eggplant recipe | Cooking with Rania

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- If you love the Farmers' Market, you'll love Rania's recipe series for August! She's using fresh produce to make late-summer treats like salads and side dishes.

Stir-Fried Spicy Eggplant

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Ingreidents

2 tablespoons Siracha (or more to taste depending on your level of heat)

2 Tablespoons fish sauce

1 tablespoon brown sugar

¼ cup canola oil

1 ½ pounds Japanese eggplants – trimmed – halved lengthwise and then cut into 2-inch pieces

1 medium sweet onion – halved – cut into 1-inch wedges – layers separated

2 cups basil

Garnish:

Roasted peanuts

Lime wedges

Directions:

In a small bowl, combine the Siracha, fish sauce and brown sugar.

In a 12-inch non-stick skillet, over medium-high heat, add the canola oil and heat until it begins to shimmer. Add the eggplant pieces and sauté, stirring once halfway through, until browned on both sides. I find that I usually have to add a little bit more canola oil during this cooking process, as eggplant tends to soak up the oil. Try not to saturate the dish by adding too much oil. This is why a non-stick skillet is essential to this recipe. Add the onion to the skillet and cook until it begins to soften. Cover the pan, reduce the heat to medium and continue to cook until the eggplant is softened, about 3 minutes.

Remove the lid, stirring once and continue to cook for another 2 minutes. Add the Siracha mixture and stir gently, until the vegetables are coated, less than a minute.

Remove from heat and add the basil.

Transfer to a shallow serving bowl and garnish with the peanuts, lime wedges and basil.

Serves: 4