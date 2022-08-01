Sting to perform with Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra

Watch CBS News
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Sting is coming to Heinz Hall to perform his greatest hits reimagined with the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra. 

Sting will perform hits from the Police like "Roxanne," "Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic" and "Every Breath You Take" and songs from his solo career with symphonic arrangement at two shows Feb. 9-10.

Sting first performed his songs with symphonic arrangement for his 2010 Symphonicity tour.  

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Aug. 22, with presale available to Sting's fan club members and Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra subscribers. 

