Watch CBS News
Local News

New Kensington man to spend up to 10 years behind bars for kidnapping a woman

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Man sentenced to up to 10 years in jail for kidnapping, robbery
Man sentenced to up to 10 years in jail for kidnapping, robbery 00:19

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - A New Kensington man has been sentenced to 5-10 years behind bars after he was convicted of kidnapping and robbery earlier this year. 

According to the Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli, 41-year-old Steven Best was found guilty of kidnapping and robbery but the jury found him not guilty of simple assault. 

Best was accused of kidnapping a woman in 2022 after the two met online. After kidnapping her, he forced her to stay in the basement of his home for hours.

During the trial, she recalled to the jury that she was only able to escape after she expressed her love and told him they could only continue to be together if he allowed her to leave. 

Common Pleas Judge Scott Mears sentenced Best to 5-10 years behind bars on Thursday. 

Best has been in jail since June. 

Patrick Damp

Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.