Steve Scalise withdraws bid for House speaker

In a surprise move Thursday, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise announced that he is withdrawing his name from the race for the vacant House speaker role.

"I just shared with my colleagues that I'm withdrawing my name as a candidate for the speaker designee," Scalise told reporters.

The Republican conference on Wednesday nominated Scalise for the speaker position, which has sat vacant since California Rep. Kevin McCarthy was ousted in a historic vote last week.

"There are still some people that have their own agendas," Scalise said of his decision to drop out.

"This House of Representatives needs a speaker and we need to open up the House again," the Louisiana congressman added. "But clearly, not everybody is there and they're still schisms that have to get resolved."

Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, the chair of the powerful House Judiciary Committee, received 99 votes during Wednesday's closed-door meeting. Scalise received 113.

Scalise refused to say Thursday if he would support Jordan's nomination.

"You still need to get a speaker and I'm going to continue to push as hard as we can to make that happen quickly because it has to happen," Scalise said.

He also accused some GOP members who had purportedly initially pledged their support to him of "moving the goalposts."

"There were people that told me they were fine with me three days ago, who were moving the goalposts and making up...reasons why, that had nothing to do ... they were saying ... there were games being played, and I said, 'I'm not gonna be a part of it,'" Scalise said.

What Republicans do next is unclear. Without a nominee, Speaker Pro Tempore Patrick McHenry remains in place with limited powers. Some Republicans have already left town, but a large number of GOP lawmakers are still in the conference meeting to try to figure out how to move forward

Whoever is nominated by the House Republicans must receive at least 217 votes in the full House in order to secure the position.

Scalise faced an uphill battle in getting the necessary votes, with at least 16 Republican representatives, including several of Jordan's supporters, indicating they would not be voting for him.

Since McCarthy was removed last week, the House has been in recess, seemingly paralyzed from resuming its business until a permanent speaker is selected. Republican Rep. Patrick McHenry of North Carolina is serving as speaker pro tempore in the interim.

On Oct. 3, the House voted by a margin of 216 to 210 to oust McCarthy. Eight far-right Republicans joined all Democrats in voting to remove him, marking the first time in American history that a House speaker has been removed in a no-confidence vote.

Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida, a major critic of McCarthy, forced the vote when he put forth the motion to vacate the office of speaker. Gaetz said his decision came after McCarthy helped pass a bipartisan 45-day stopgap bill earlier this month to prevent an impending government shutdown. Gaetz claimed that McCarthy had betrayed conservatives in pushing the bill through.

— Melissa Quinn, Ellis Kim and Alan He contributed to this report.