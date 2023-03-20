Comedians Steve Martin, Martin Short bringing show to Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Comedians Steve Martin and Martin Short are coming to Pittsburgh in September.

The duo is bringing their "You Won't Believe What They Look Like Today!" tour to the Benedum Center on Sept. 15-16. They'll be joined by special guests Jeff Babko and the Steep Canyon Rangers.

A press release says the show "redefines the form in unexpected and profound ways" and features rapid-fire jokes and plenty of roasting that showcases the comedians' three-decades-long friendship.

The two met on set while filming "Three Amigos" in 1986 and have been touring together since 2015 when they launched their first live show, "A Very Stupid Conversation."

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 24 at 10 a.m. and can be bought from the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust, either online, by calling 412-456-6666 or in person at the box office.