Stephen Zappala accepts Republican write-in nomination for Allegheny County district attorney
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Stephen Zappala has officially accepted the Republican nomination for Allegheny County district attorney.
Monday was the deadline for him to accept the nomination. He received nearly 9,700 write-in votes on the GOP ballot.
He will face Democrat Matt Dugan in the fall. Dugan beat Zappala in the primary for the Democratic nomination.
