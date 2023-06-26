Watch CBS News
Local News

Stephen Zappala accepts Republican write-in nomination for Allegheny County district attorney

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Zappala accepts Republican write-in nomination for district attorney
Zappala accepts Republican write-in nomination for district attorney 00:19

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Stephen Zappala has officially accepted the Republican nomination for Allegheny County district attorney.

Monday was the deadline for him to accept the nomination. He received nearly 9,700 write-in votes on the GOP ballot. 

He will face Democrat Matt Dugan in the fall. Dugan beat Zappala in the primary for the Democratic nomination. 

First published on June 26, 2023 / 6:51 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.