Step backwards for potential rezoning and development of Sleepy Hollow

South Park Township (KDKA) - There's a new bump in the road for development plans to build nearly 300 townhouses in South Park Township near the county park.

Many people who are concerned about new development along Sleepy Hollow Road are concerned about many potential impacts, including loss of green space, displacement of wildlife and the effects on bison at the South Park Game Preserve next to the property.

"Just having that rural tranquil feel but developments like that are going to ruin it forever and once you do it there's no going back," Tim Foster, a South Park resident, said.



Foster's home in South Park overlooks the beautiful, wooded piece of land near the county park.

A Philadelphia developer wants to re-zone the 59-acre property along Sleepy Hollow Road into a multi-family residential district and build 294 townhouses.

Foster said the South Park Township Planning Commission voted to not recommend re-zoning the property to the Township's Board of Supervisors on Wednesday night and he was thrilled with their decision.

"The people want to keep that look and feel of South Park, of Sleepy Hollow and especially being right next to the park," said Foster.

The largest mammal in North America is one of the reasons why Foster doesn't want the new development. Bison have been roaming at the South Park Game Preserve right by the property since the 1920s.

"The bison are near and dear to our heart," he said.

Foster recently visited their caretaker 'Buffalo Bob' and got to feed the bison.

"We had seen them, never saw up close and personal how tame these animals are and how friendly these animals are but also with the sound of a woodpecker on a tree, seeing them run. With this development literally right over the hillside there with all the noise and the construction and logging, from all the ppl living there, what is that going to do to the buffalo?" Foster said.

"Been there since 1927 and all the sudden overdevelopment and overcrowding near the park may cost us the buffalo, what a shame," he said.

He's part of the group called Friends of Sleepy Hollow. They've been making their voices heard and fighting to protect the property. 3,400 people have signed a petition to join the fight.

They're not just concerned about the bison, but also increased traffic, higher taxes, the need for additional policing and emergency response, stormwater drainage and erosion and deforestation.

Now the decision lies in the hands of the board of supervisors.

The South Park Board of Supervisors will have a public hearing on April 10th at 6 p.m. and that's when they could make their decision.

"I'm not surprised that the vote went no against it, I was happy that it was unanimous because I think that's what we need… and any board should really try to do the will of the people," Foster said.

Foster would like to continue working with the landowner and the Allegheny Land Trust to try to find other options.

"We've worked with the Allegheny County Land Trust to try to get a buyout, they're definitely still interested," he said.