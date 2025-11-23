Steelers' T.J. Watt passes brother J.J. on all-time sack list

The Pittsburgh Steelers may have lost in Chicago to the Bears on Sunday, but the loss didn't come without a personal milestone for one of Pittsburgh's greatest-ever defensive players.

Edge rusher T.J. Watt passed his big brother J.J. on the NFL's all-time sack list when he strip-sacked Bears quarterback Caleb Williams in the end zone early in the second quarter. Linebacker Nick Herbig then recovered the fumble for a touchdown, which gave Pittsburgh a 14-7 lead.

The younger Watt, who now has 115 sacks for his career, surpassed J.J.'s career total of 114.5. T.J. is now officially 26th all-time on the NFL sack list as of Sunday afternoon.

J.J. Watt, now a color commentator with CBS Sports, was on the call when his brother made the historic play.

"If he's going to pass my record, that's one hell of a way to do it with a strip-sack causing a touchdown," J.J. said. "Good for you, T.J."

T.J.'s accolades don't stop there. He is a seven-time Pro Bowler, a four-time All-Pro selection, and a one-time Defensive Player of the Year.

Watt will look to add to his career sack total when the Steelers host the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Nov. 30.