Steelers surprise local flag football leader with Super Bowl LX tickets

The Pittsburgh Steelers surprised a local community leader on Sunday with two tickets to Super Bowl LX, recognizing his efforts to expand access to youth flag football across the Pittsburgh area.

Chris Curd, founder of the Pittsburgh Flag Football League and the Pa. Flag Football Foundation, was honored during a series of youth flag football games at the Montour Sports Complex. Former Steelers tight end and Super Bowl XLIII champion Matt Spaeth presented the tickets.

"We wanted to take a moment to celebrate Chris and his longstanding commitment to expanding access to flag football—especially girls flag football," said Dan Rooney, Steelers vice president of business development and strategy. "The sport being sanctioned by the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association was a major accomplishment, and Chris' grassroots efforts played an important role in achieving this milestone."

The Steelers launched a girls' flag football program at the high school level in 2022. The initiative expanded to the collegiate level in 2025.

Curd's organizations have supported the Steelers, local school districts and colleges with site management, scheduling officials and creating game schedules for both boys and girls youth football, according to a media release provided by the Steelers. Curd has also served as a girls' flag football coach at The Ellis School.