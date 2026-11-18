This week, Canon-McMillan head football coach Mike Evans will be preparing for more than one championship game.

After missing the entire 2025 season as he battled cancer for the second time in five years, his team responded this year by qualifying for their first appearance in the WPIAL Championship Game, where they'll face Central Catholic for the 6A title at Pine-Richland High School.

On Tuesday, Steelers long-snapper and Pittsburgh native Christian Kuntz stopped by Canon-McMillan's practice to surprise Evans with two tickets to Super Bowl LXI in Los Angeles.

Christian Kuntz surprises Canon-McMillian coach Mike Evans with two Super Bowl tickets Pittsburgh Steelers/Facebook

"Our region's style of football is built on grit, determination, and never giving up," said Dan Rooney, the Steelers Vice President of Strategy. "Coach Evans has embodied these values every day, overcoming health challenges and returning to the sidelines to lead the Big Macs to a WPIAL Championship game."

"We are so excited to give Coach Evans the opportunity to go and enjoy Super Bowl LXI," added Mike Marchinsky, the Steelers director of alumni relations and football development.

The Big Macs will take on the Vikings on Saturday night at 6 p.m. at Pine-Richland High School for the 6A championship.

Meanwhile, Super Bowl LXI is set for February 14, 2027, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.