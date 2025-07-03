Steelers sign general manager Omar Khan to new 3-year contract

The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed general manager Omar Khan to a new three-year contract, the team announced on Thursday.

Khan, who has been the Steelers' general manager since 2022, will be with the team through at least the 2028 season after inking the new deal.

"I am excited to announce we have signed Omar to a new three-year contract," Steelers President Art Rooney II said in a news release. "Omar and his team have done a great job over the past three years in constructing our roster through the NFL Draft, strategic trades, and free agency. We look forward to continuing that trend that will lead to even more success on the field."

The Steelers said Khan has aggressively built a roster that provides strength at all positions and includes immediate starters as rookies. When Pittsburgh hosts the 2026 NFL Draft, the Steelers said they already have 12 selections, thanks to Khan.

"I would like to thank Art Rooney II for his support," Khan said in a press release. "I believe we are building a championship roster and look forward to the 2025 season and beyond as our goals continue to be to bring another Super Bowl to the City of Pittsburgh and our great fans."

Khan has been with the team for 25 years, most recently working as the team's vice president of football and business operations. There, his role was focused on managing the team's salary cap and negotiating contracts with players and coaches.