Steelers set to take on the Titans on Thursday Night Football

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's a football night in Pittsburgh and the Steelers are set to battle it out with the Titans at Acrisure Stadium on Thursday Night Football!

The Steelers are back in primetime for the third time this season. It's a quick turnaround for the team from Sunday afternoon's loss to the Jaguars, but there is some good news with players returning from injury.

"Playing for sure"

When the Steelers take the field tonight against the Titans, quarterback Kenny Pickett is expected to be back at the helm after exiting Sunday's game against the Jaguars with a rib injury.

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 29: Pittsburgh Steelers team members look on as the training staff attends to Kenny Pickett #8 of the Pittsburgh Steelers after an injury during the second quarter of the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Acrisure Stadium on October 29, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Justin K.Aller / Getty Images

On Monday, head coach Mike Tomlin said Pickett would be a game-time decision. He said there was no structural damage to Pickett's ribs just "bumps and bruises."

When asked if playing Thursday relied on how he felt or what doctors said, Pickett replied, "No, I'm playing for sure."

Captain Cam back in action

Yesterday, the team activated defensive tackle Cam Heyward from injured reserve. Heyward suffered a groin injury in the team's season-opening game against the San Francisco 49ers and has been on injured reserve until his activation from the list yesterday.

Steelers captain and defensive tackle Cameron Heyward gets fired up as he takes the field before facing the New York Jets on Oct. 2nd, 2022 at Acrisure Stadium. Mike Darnay/KDKA

The team had a 21-day window to activate him from his return to practice. Earlier in the season, Heyward vowed to return.

Fitzpatrick out

While Pickett and Heyward are expected to be in the lineup for the Steelers, they will be without the services of star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. Fitzpatrick sustained a hamstring injury early in the first quarter against the Jaguars on Sunday and did not return to the game.

Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick walks off of the field after suffering a hamstring injury against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Oct. 29th, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. Mike Darnay/KDKA

On Monday, Tomlin ruled Fitzpatrick out for tonight's game during his weekly press conference. It's unclear when Fitzpatrick will be able to return to the lineup.

Big brother making an appearance

When the lights of primetime go up tonight at Acrisure Stadium, J.J. Watt is going to be in attendance for the game.

Pittsburgh Bound.



Need some Primanti Bros. & pierogies immediately upon entry.



Terrible Towels will be waved.

Renegade will be blasted.



I’m here for the full experience.



Let’s do this Steel City. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) November 1, 2023

J.J. Watt, big brother of Steelers standout linebacker T.J. Watt, announced Wednesday that he was 'Pittsburgh Bound' and He then says that he's 'here for the full experience' and that 'Terrible Towels will be waved' and 'Renegade will be blasted.'

Parking information and avoiding heavy traffic

If you want to avoid heavy traffic and crowds at the gates, you should show up about two hours early.

All reserved parking lots open at 3:15 p.m. for tailgating and all gates into the stadium open at 6:15 p.m.

You're encouraged to have your digital tickets pulled up and ready to be scanned.

Primetime light show

Help us light up @AcrisureStadium for TNF ‼️✨



Make sure you've downloaded the #Steelers Mobile App to get in on the action.



Details ➡️ https://t.co/0wYlDVvBhO pic.twitter.com/Wt1tIG52TL — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) November 1, 2023

Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. at Acrisure Stadium.