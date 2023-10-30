Pittsburgh Steelers' coach Mike Tomlin provides updates on Kenny Pickett and Minkah Fitzpatrick

Local 8-year-old works with Caliente Pizza, Steelers' Larry Ogunjobi to craft perfect pie for Make-A

Local 8-year-old works with Caliente Pizza, Steelers' Larry Ogunjobi to craft perfect pie for Make-A

Local 8-year-old works with Caliente Pizza, Steelers' Larry Ogunjobi to craft perfect pie for Make-A

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pittsburgh Steelers fell to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday afternoon at Acrisure Stadium, 20-10. QB Kenny Pickett and S Minkah Fitzpatrick both sustained injuries in the loss.

Head coach Mike Tomlin spoke to the media on Monday afternoon to provide an update on the team and the injuries that occurred on Sunday.

Tomlin said Fitzpatrick will not play on Thursday night. As for Pickett, he is a game-time decision for their home tilt. There was no structural damage to his ribs. Tomlin also said there were other "bumps and bruises" that need to be considered on a short week, but did not get specific.

DT Cameron Heyward will be in consideration this week to be activated off of IR and has a chance to play, according to Tomlin. He was placed on the injured reserve list on Sept. 14.

Fitzpatrick sustained a hamstring injury early in the first quarter and did not return to the game.

As for Pickett, with 17 seconds left in the first half, he was tackled and got hurt with what officials said was a rib injury. He did not return to the game. Mitch Trubisky played the rest of the game for the Steelers.

The Tennessee Titans are coming off a home victory over the Atlanta Falcons, 28-23. QB Will Levis, in his first NFL game, threw for four touchdowns, three of which went to WR DeAndre Hopkins.

RB Derrick Henry eclipsed the century mark with 101 yards on 22 carries. The Titans are 3-4 on the 2023 campaign so far.