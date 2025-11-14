Pittsburgh Steelers honor fallen soldiers with banners outside Acrisure Stadium

Veterans Day was on Tuesday, and the Pittsburgh Steelers continue to honor those who signed up to serve our country.

On Friday night, one player welcomed families of military service members who have died with open arms. Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen welcomed 10 Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors families to Acrisure Stadium and surprised them with banners to honor their fallen heroes.

The organization, also known as TAPS, cares for families of fallen soldiers.

"I couldn't be more grateful to be able to do this and have this opportunity," Queen said.

Rebecca Dobbins' husband, Cody, served our country. He died 10 years ago.

"Cody was a United States Marine, he was an infantryman. So, he was a frontline rifleman. He actually isn't even from here. He's from Colorado, but we met here, and our first time hanging out was right over there on Mount Washington. So, he got a feel for the city and he fell in love with it," Dobbins said.

She brought her daughter to Acrisure Stadium on Friday for the big surprise from their favorite team. Replicas of the banners the families received will hang outside the stadium on Art Rooney Avenue for the Steelers' Salute to Service game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

"They deserve the recognition for what they did supporting this country," Dobbins said.

Queen also gave the families tickets to this weekend's game and a VIP tailgate.

"It truly means a lot for us to be here today and on Sunday for the game," Dobbins said.

The Dobbins said they're grateful for TAPS and that it's like one big family.

"I met TAPs after he had passed away. They helped me move from Colorado to here, and we've been with them ever since. And it's a great experience, and I'm so glad she gets to be a part of that, make it so that she doesn't feel alone," Dobbins said. "It's truly a magical feeling and just amazing. They're amazing for everything they do for the community and all the families of fallen heroes."

For Queen, it hits home. He's heard countless stories from people who have served.

"My uncle actually served. Then I have friends all over. I have friends of friends who served," Queen said.

And he's honored to spend some of his time off the field supporting veterans and their families.

"I would do it every single week if I could. It's incredible what they go through and how they are able to keep moving forward. I know some days are rougher than others, but hopefully this this a bright day in their lives," Queen said.

The Steelers have hung banners honoring military members on Art Rooney Avenue every year since 2019. This is the Steelers' second year the team partnered with TAPS to hang banners of fallen heroes.

On Veterans Day, Queen helped serve dinner for 25 local vets at Veterans Place in East Pittsburgh.